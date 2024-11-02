Kodakara hawala case:people working overtime to oust me from Kerala politics: Sobha Surendran

BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Saturday dismissed the allegations raised against her related to the Kodakara hawala case , saying some people have been working overtime to wipe her out from Kerala politics

Allegations had surfaced claiming that Sobha Surendran was behind Tiroor Satheesh, former office secretary of BJP in Thrissur, who recently alleged that unaccounted funds linked to the Kodakara hawala case were intended for the party’s 2021 Assembly election campaign.

Addressing a press conference here, she dismissed these accusations as baseless, saying that they came from those who wish to see her out from Kerala politics “Now, some media, dancing to the tunes of the CPI-M are propagating that it is Shobha Surendran who made Tirur Satheesh to come up with new revelations regarding Kodakara money heist case,” Sobha said

Advertisement

She asked what was the basis behind the allegation that she is the one behind Tirur Satheesh, who came out with more revelations against the BJP leadership in connection with the Kodakara hawala case. Some individuals, including former LDF convenor EP Jayarajan, don’t want me to be in Kerala politics. The new allegation is part of a conspiracy by such people,” she said

“Some people have been working overtime to wipe me out from Kerala politics.The first person who wants Shobha Surendran out of politics is CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The second person on that list is Gokulam Gopalan. The third person is EP Jayarajan, who had traveled with me to Delhi to change his party. He had stayed in room number 101 and I had stayed in 107 of Ramanilayam, Thrissur. K Radhakrishnan, then Deavaswam minister was staying in room number 102 at the same time.EP Jayarajan was afraid of meeting me in my room, saying that Radhakrishnan might notice him,” Sobha charged.

The BJP leader said allegations are raised against her every day. Do you think I will bow down to the pressure tactics?, she asked . “New allegations are targeting me every day. Do you think I will bow down to the pressure tactics? , she asked .

Intensifying her attack on CM Vijayan, she said “Pinarayi Vijayan is like a ‘don.’ Just as his daughter Veena was about to be questioned on certain matters, P P Divya suddenly surfaced. Divya is a close friend of Veena,” she charged.

Tirur Satheesh , BJP former office secretary in Thrissur the other day alleged that he met Dharmarajan at the BJP district office earlier and had booked hotel rooms for him and his associates to stay in Thrissur as directed by the BJP treasurer. They left the hotel on April 3 morning .He claimed that Dharmarajan brought the hawala money to the BJP district office on April 2, while the robbery happened when the remaining funds were being transported to Alappuzha.The former office secretary of the BJP alleged that Dharmarajan brought the hawala money to the BJP district office and the robbery happened when the rest of the money was being carried to Alappuzha

Meanwhile, the CPI-M has decided to make the Kodakara hawala case a key issue in the bypolls in Kerala .The CPI-M state secretariat highlighted the need for effectively using the Kodakara case against BJP in the Palakkad, Chelakkara assembly buypolls and the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls