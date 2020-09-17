In order to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a quiz on the leader’s 70th birthday on Thursday.

Leaders from BJP and non BJP parties as well as world leaders wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

How much do you know about PM Shri @narendramodi? Take 'The Know NaMo Quiz' on NaMo App – https://t.co/f0ytXY07wP Winners walk away with books signed by PM Narendra Modi himself! #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/jxQ5M4sNd5 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2020

The quiz, ’The Know NaMo Quiz’, will be based on PM Modi, will being from 17 September on the NaMo app exclusively. The winners of the quiz will be given books signed by PM Narendra Modi.

Senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi wished PM Modi on his birthday. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” tweeted the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.