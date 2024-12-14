KNF Cadre Among Four Arrested in Manipur; Weapons Seized in Churachandpur Operation

Delhi Police apprehend 2 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants
The Delhi Police have apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and identified over 1,000 others during an ongoing crackdown, officials said on Thursday.
In a joint operation by state and central forces, four individuals, including a suspected cadre of the Kuki National Front (KNF), were arrested in Laijang village, Churachandpur district of Manipur.
The village, located near the Myanmar border, was under surveillance following intelligence reports of armed miscreants terrorizing locals.
Authorities recovered a Myanmar-made assault rifle, an air gun, 40 live rounds of ammunition, 22 spent cartridges, and an unregistered car from the suspects.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Thangsiam Haokip (27), a KNF cadre, Kamlian (34),Malsom (20), and Jaipu Doujaithang (42).
The seized items and suspects have been handed over to the Churachandpur police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.
This operation underscores the ongoing challenges of maintaining security in border areas, where illegal arms smuggling and militant activity remain prevalent.
