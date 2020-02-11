As the Congress is yet to open its account in the Delhi Assembly polls, party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said everyone knew that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power for the third time.

He, however, said that AAP’s communal agenda is significant in the victory of the ruling party against the BJP.

Chowdhury also said the Congress’s defeat will not send a good message.

Senior party leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the party had already anticipated a dismal performance in Delhi. He, however, questioned the BJP over its big claims ahead of its results.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier claimed that his party will win more than 45 seats while BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari had expressed confidence of winning 55 seats in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had last week said that if Arvind Kejriwal wins, then it will be a victory of the developmental agendas.

As per official EC trends, the AAP is leading in 58 seats while the BJP is ahead in 12 seats.

For more updates check: Delhi Election Results LIVE