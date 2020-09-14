Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishen Reddy has urged chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to allot a plot of land for setting up a memorial centre for the martyrs of Telangana Liberation struggle which ended with Operation Polo and led to the Nizam ruled Hyderabad state to accede into India in 1948.

The letter, written in Telugu, comes at a time when state unit of BJP is trying to build up public opinion against the state government on the issue and blaming the alliance between TRS and AIMIM for Rao’s refusal to observe the Liberation Day on 17 September befittingly.

Reddy said that the union tourism minister has assured that necessary funds will be provided by the ministry for the construction of the memorial centre. Reddy has reminded the CM of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who played key role in liberating the state from Nizam who had caused many hardships to the people and referred to the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had ordered Operation Polo and brought true independence to Telangana.

He went on to add that there is a need to create awareness among the new generation about Telangana Liberation movement. The proposal came at a time when the TRS government is busy celebrating the centenary year of PV Narasimha Rao who was among those who had taken part in the protests against the Nizam’s rule.

The CM has allocated Rs 10 crore for holding various programmes and plans to convert two villages associated with Narasimha Rao into popular tourist destinations with museums.