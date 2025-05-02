‘Kill and dump’ policy in Balochistan darkest chapter in Pak’s human rights record: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the systematic extrajudicial killings in Balochistan—commonly known as the “kill and dump policy”—remain one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s human rights record.

“For years, the Baloch people have endured a ruthless campaign of enforced disappearances, where students, activists, teachers, and intellectuals are abducted by state agencies, subjected to torture, and later found dead in remote ravines or discarded along desolate roads. This inhumane practice has become the very face of state-sponsored terror in Balochistan—where families, instead of hope, receive the battered and mutilated bodies of their loved ones,” Sarma wrote in microblogging site X.

Sarma added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the global silence on Balochistan in 2016.

“Referring to the “rivers of red” flowing through Balochistan, he gave voice to a people denied justice and dignity, affirming that India stands firmly with the oppressed and the silenced. His words carried not only moral clarity, but also international weight—bringing overdue attention to a crisis Pakistan has tried to keep hidden”, Sarma said.

“Organisations such as the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) estimate that over 20,000 Baloch individuals have disappeared, with hundreds of bodies recovered under suspicious and brutal circumstances. Many show signs of severe torture, pointing to a systematic policy of silencing dissent through fear and violence. This is no longer a regional or political issue—it is a humanitarian emergency,” he added.