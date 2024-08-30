Kidnapped from Delhi for ransom, minor girl rescued from Indo-Nepal border

The Delhi Police have rescued a minor girl from the India-Nepal border and arrested five accused who kidnapped her for ransom from the girl’s uncle, who owed debts to one of the accused, the police said on Friday.

A missing complaint was received at IP Estate police station from a person who said his daughter had gone to a nearby general store in the morning but neither reached the store nor returned home. He suspected abduction.

Later, the parents of the girl received an audio message demanding ransom from a foreign number on the social media platform WhatsApp.

After registering a case, the police initiated an investigation into the matter scanning more than 300 CCTV cameras and call details to trace the number. Eventually, were able to trace the phone number to Sitamarhi, Bihar.

Later, the parents revealed that they had monetary issues. It was found that one of the relatives of the girl is from the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. But during interrogation, the relative, Krishan, was giving vague answers.

However, on sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he, along with his wife Shahida and three friends, namely Pintu, Sushil, and Sunita, conspired to kidnap the minor girl.

He further disclosed that Shahida lured the girl with chocolates and took her to a nearby shop where a car was present at a distance with Pintu, Sushil, and Sunita sitting in it. From there, Krishan and Shahida handed the girl to them, who took the girl to Bihar.

The investigation team, through the analyses of the call details of all the suspects, came to know that the girl was being transported to Nepal through Sitamarhi.

A team of the Delhi Police flew to Sitamarhi and nabbed the trio, Pintu, Sushil, Sunita, and a driver Lallan, with the minor girl from the Indo-Nepal border.

During the investigation, they disclosed that they were taking the girl to Pintu’s uncle in Nepal. They kidnapped the girl for ransom as her uncle Shakil Ansari was in debt to Krishan.

After her rescue, the girl was handed over safely to her parents, the police added.