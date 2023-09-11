Khattar visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets sect chief

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday, visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Amritsar and met the sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon at his residence.

Praising Radha Soami Satsang Beas for its commitment to the principles of the oneness of humanity, the CM commended the exceptional services carried out by the organisation in serving society.

During his visit, he also went around the ashram and was particularly impressed by the cleanliness and sanitation facilities, stating that the organisation’s efforts align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which emphasises genuine service to humanity.

Khattar also visited the library within the ashram and suggested that it should include literature that promotes unity and the philosophy of oneness.

The CM said the Haryana government has initiated the ‘Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana’ to propagate the teachings of great saints to the youth, a unique endeavor in the country. He said that the government’s collaboration with saints in the campaign to make Haryana addiction-free.

The country’s top political leaders visit the sect headquarters from time to time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Radha Soami Satsang in November last year and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited in March this year. The sect has a large number of followers across the country.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) is an international spiritual organisation guided by fundamental spiritual beliefs. It was founded in 1891 in India and the organisation has gradually expanded its reach to other countries.

Today, the Satsang conducts gatherings in over 90 countries worldwide and operates as a non-profit organisation dedicated to the welfare of society. At the heart of the RSSB teachings is a belief that there is a spiritual purpose to human life.