Khattar thanks PM for releasing Rs 216.80 crore for disaster relief

An amount of Rs 216.80 crore has been released to Haryana under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Meanwhile, the CM conducted an aerial survey of about four-five districts to take stock of the areas affected by heavy rains in the state. Later, he also reviewed the flood relief works in an emergency meeting with the officers of the district administration, Ambala.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department is in constant touch with the NDRF and is reviewing the relief operations in the flood-affected areas. Seven districts of the State – Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal have been more affected by the rains. Relief and rescue work is going on a war footing.

The CM directed the officers to make all necessary arrangements in the State in view of the monsoon season. He said besides making arrangements for the relief and rescue works, the sewerage system should be kept in order. In this challenging situation, everyone has to work as a team, Khattar added.