Khattar thanks PM for 5-gigawatt transmission line to Kaithal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for granting approval to the project for construction of a 5-gigawatt capacity transmission line from Ladakh to Kaithal in Haryana.

This electricity transmission line will run from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to Kaithal in Haryana, where it will be connected to the national grid. The project will include the installation of 713 kilometres of transmission lines (including 480 kilometres of high-voltage DC lines) and a high-voltage direct current terminal with a capacity of 5 gigawatts, connecting Pang (Ladakh) and Kaithal (Haryana).

Khattar said this project will benefit not only Ladakh but also Haryana significantly. It will not only create employment opportunities but also resolve electricity-related issues, he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approved the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II – Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) Project for 13 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in Ladakh. The project will lay a renewable energy transmission line from Ladakh to Haryana. The estimated cost of this project, to be completed by the financial year 2029-30, is Rs 20,773.70 Crore.

This project will contribute to achieving the goal of installing 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030. It will enhance the country’s long-term energy security and promote sustainable development by reducing carbon emissions. It will create numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly in the electricity and related sectors, an official spokesperson said.