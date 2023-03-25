Khattar takes stock of the crops damaged by unseasonal rains

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of crops affected by untimely rains and hailstorms in Hisar.

Reiterating Haryana government’s commitment to protection of the interests of the farmers and ensuring their welfare, Manohar Lal Khattar said every possible effort will be made to safeguard the interest of the farmers.

He said directions have been given to the deputy commissioners to carry out special Girdawari of crops affected by untimely rains and hailstorms in the past.

The deputy commissioners have been further directed to complete this special Girdawari work by 15 April so that compensation can be transferred into the accounts of the farmers by the month of May.

Unseasonal heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds have flattened the unripe wheat and mustard crop in several districts of Haryana including Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Charkhi Dadri.

Farmers said the rain and winds have flattened most of the wheat crop and this will affect the growth of the grain causing a fall in the yield.

Khattar on Tuesday announced to conduct a special girdawari of the crops damaged due to the recent untimely rain and hailstorms. Speaking in the state assembly, he urged the farmers to upload their damaged crop data on the e-fasal kshatipurti portal within 72 hours so that timely compensation for the damaged crops can be paid to them.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the senior administrative officers of the district to remain present in their offices for two hours from 11 am to 1 pm every day for redressing the public grievances. He further said that non-compliance of instructions will not be tolerated.