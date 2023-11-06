Khattar hikes early sugarcane crop rate by Rs 14 ahead of festive season

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a hike of Rs 14 for early sugarcane crop in the state.

The rate for the early sugarcane crop has been raised from Rs 372 to Rs 386 per quintal. This decision is aimed at ensuring that sugarcane farmers receive fair prices for their hard work and dedication to the agricultural sector, an official spokesperson said.

“Looking ahead to the coming year, Chief Minister Sh Manohar Lal has also announced that the price of the sugarcane crop will further increase to Rs 400 from next year. This commitment to boosting the income of sugarcane farmers underscores the government’s dedication to improving the agricultural landscape in Haryana,” the spokesperson said.

Expressing his support for the farming community, Khattar said his government is committed to their welfare. “This move is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of sugarcane farmers and contribute to the prosperity of Haryana’s agricultural sector,” he said.