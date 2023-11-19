Khattar hails contribution of Purvanchalis in Haryana’s development

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday appreciated the contribution of migrants in Haryana from Purvanchal – eastern Uttar Pradesh – in the development of the state.

Addressing a gathering during the Chhath Puja Mahotsav in Panipat today, the CM said the expertise of men and women from Purvanchal has been instrumental in sustaining industries and fostering agricultural growth in the state.

Regardless of adverse weather conditions, they work tirelessly day and night to contribute to significant infrastructure projects in the state, he added.

The CM expressed gratitude, noting the evident dedication of the people, particularly highlighting the significant presence of women at construction sites. This commitment is exemplified during Chhath Puja, where individuals stand in water for hours, devoutly worshipping Lord Surya Narayan, he added.

Khattar acknowledged the many women participating in the puja and commended their faith, patience, and courage. Recognizing the formidable capabilities of this force of women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured a reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Assembly, he added.

The CM highlighted that the present state government has successfully regularized approximately 1000 colonies in the last year alone. An investment of Rs 2000 crore is earmarked for the infrastructure development in these colonies.

Khattar said the Prime Minister had launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign from Panipat on 22 January, 2015.

“Following this noble initiative, Haryana, once considered a bad name as a state with a high prevalence of female feticide, has now emerged as a leader in promoting the welfare of daughters. Our sex ratio, which stood at 871 at that time, has now risen to above 931,” he added.

Earlier, the CM participated in the Chhath Puja ceremony, where he received felicitations from 30 Purvanchal Associations on this auspicious occasion. He announced the construction of three ghats dedicated to Chhath Pooja in Panipat district, with an estimated expenditure of Rs Five Crore.

This apart, Khattar also announced the construction of Suryamandir between two canals on Maharana village land. Discussions are currently underway for the transfer of the village land for this purpose.

The Chief Minister also announced a discretionary grant of Rs 21 lakh for the upcoming Suryamandir following the successful transfer of land for this purpose.

While conveying warm wishes to the people on this auspicious occasion, the CM extended heartfelt congratulations to all on the sacred festival of Chhath Puja.

He said today Chhath Puja is being celebrated in approximately 300 locations across the state, with about five lakh people participating in the holy festivities.