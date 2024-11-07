Khattar directs SJVNL to respond on Himachal power projects by Jan 15

Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed SJVNL officials to come up with their final response to three power projects in Himachal Pradesh by January 15, 2025.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had raised the issue with Manohar Lal in a meeting held here on Thursday to discuss various issues of power and housing related to Himachal Pradesh. He raised the issue of royalty aligned with the state government’s energy policy.

The chief minister outlined the policy, which mandates 12 percent royalty for the first 12 years, 18 per cent for the subsequent 18 years, and 30 percent for the next 10 years in the power projects.

Sukhu said private companies already comply with this policy and emphasized that central PSUs should also follow it as well.

The chief minister asserted that if the SJVNL is unwilling to comply with the state’s energy policy, the Himachal Pradesh government is ready to take over the 210 MW Luhri Phase-1, the 382 MW Sunni Project and the 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydropower projects.

He said the state government was willing to reimburse the SJVNL for the expenses incurred so far on these projects.

He also pointed out that the SJVNL commenced construction on these projects without signing an implementation agreement.

The chief minister said the people of Himachal Pradesh should receive their rightful share of water resources.

In response, the Union minister sought a final response from SJVNL officials by January 15, 2025.

The chief minister also sought the Union government’s assistance in securing the return of the 110 MW Shanan Project of Mandi district to Himachal Pradesh from Punjab. He stated that Punjab’s lease period for the project has ended and urged the Centre to intervene to ensure the project’s transfer to Himachal Pradesh, along with all its assets.

Sukhu said the area of the Shanan Project was never part of the erstwhile Punjab, therefore Punjab Re-organization Act of 1966 does not apply. In response, the Union Minister assured him that he would review the Act and take appropriate action accordingly.

He also urged the Union government to direct Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release 13,066 million units of outstanding power arrears owed to Himachal Pradesh for the period from November 1996 to October 2011. He said despite a Supreme Court ruling in favour of the state, Himachal Pradesh has yet to receive its rightful share from the concerned states.

The Union minister assured that he would convene a joint meeting of the stakeholder states to work toward a consensus on this issue. During the discussions, the Union power minister directed officials to expedite the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing that it is crucial for the tate to ensure smart metering and reduce power losses.

Sukhu and Manohar Lal also reviewed the progress in various urban development schemes funded by the Union Government, including Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, Urban Livelihood Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Solid Waste Management.

The chief minister requested generous financial assistance from the Centre, considering the difficult geographical terrains of Himachal Pradesh.

In response, the Union minister assured all possible support from the central government.

Suku stated that this visit of the Union minister marks a significant new beginning, which is expected to yield positive outcomes.