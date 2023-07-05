Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that his government was giving clean and transparent governance in the state which could has never been imagined before.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting in New Delhi, the chief minister said “Today, every section of society believes that as soon as their requirements are identified, the government will reach to their doorsteps with a permanent and positive solution. In Jan Samvad programmes, people share their experiences as to how they are getting jobs and other welfare benefits in a transparent manner and without prejudice. The previous administration distributed employment by adopting unethical ways, but now youth are getting the same on a merit basis,” Khattar added.

Earlier, the CM held a review meeting for the progress of the Aravalli Safari Park Project and the Rakhigarhi Museum in Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, with the concerned officers of forest, tourism and other aligned departments.

He said 10,000 acres of land in the Aravalli area of Gurugram and Nuh districts had been identified for Jungle Safari Park. “In today’s meeting a wide range of key issues related to these projects were discussed in detail. The Jungle Safari Park will be developed in three phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in around two years,” the CM said.

He said the state government has envisaged developing a Safari Park in line with the biodiversity park concept in a 10,000-acre land parcel in the Aravalli region in Gurugram and Nuh Districts and to accomplish this objective, two stage tender process has been adopted for the selection of international organisation for providing design consultancy services for Development of Aravalli Safari Park project.

Khattar said in this jungle safari, there is an endeavour to introduce all animals and bird species. Animals that can adapt to our climatic conditions, in addition to local species, are being examined.

He said a lake for migratory birds, similar to Sultanpur Lake, should be developed, which has also been suggested in the meeting. This jungle safari park also serves as a centre for maintaining and protecting endangered animals, Khattar added.

Divulging the details about the construction of a museum in Rakhigarhi, the CM said the state government is working with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the development of the Rakhigarhi Site Museum and Interpretation Centre.