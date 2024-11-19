Kharge writes to Prez over Manipur situation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu over the situation in Manipur, alleging the BJP-led government in Manipur and the Centre have failed in restoring peace and normalcy, and urged her intervention into the matter.

It may be mentioned here that the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state of Manipur on May 3 last year have continued unabated. Scores of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

In his letter addressed to the President, the Congress chief said the country has been inflicted with a “grave tragedy” of extra-ordinary proportions due to the unprecedented turmoil in Manipur for the last 18 months.

Advertisement

Pointing out that the ongoing turmoil has taken more than 300 human lives, including women, children and even small babies in the northeastern state, Kharge said it has internally displaced nearly a lakh of population rendering them homeless and forcing them to live in different relief camps.

Stating that the agony of the people continues unabated, he said Manipur and its people are suffering silently, which in turn has taken a huge toll on the mental health of the entire population.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, he said, “The Union government and the State government of Manipur have completely failed in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur during the last 18 months. The people of the state have apparently lost confidence in both the governments and reasonably so. They have lost their faith in the Prime Minister of India (Narendra Modi) and the Chief Minister of the State (N Biren Singh) to protect their lives and properties.” Taking a jibe at the PM, the Congress chief said his “refusal” to visit Manipur is beyond anybody’s understanding.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, asserted that he and his party strongly believe that the deliberate acts of omission andcommission, as indeed inordinate inaction on part of both the Central and State governments, have resulted in complete lawlessness, absence of rule of law, violations of human rights, compromise of national security and suppression of fundamental rights of citizens.

The Congress chief said as the President of India and the custodian of the Constitution, she should immediately intervene to ensure the protection of lives and properties of the citizens in Manipur.

“I am confident that, through your intervention of your esteemed Office, the people of Manipur will again live peacefully in their homes in security with dignity,” he wrote.