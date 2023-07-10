Kharge seeks more relief for Himachal, other rain-hit states

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday made an appeal to the Centre to make available an additional relief amount from the PM CARES Fund for Himachal Pradesh and other states hit by torrential rains.

”Deaths of many people due to excessive rains in the states of North India is sad and painful,” he tweeted.

Kharge said he had spoken to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Relief operations have picked up pace in the state and every effort was being made to evacuate the people of the rain-hit areas to safety, despite the inclement weather.

The Congress chief said appropriate compensation should be given to the victims of the rains and all possible help be provided to compensate for the loss of life and property. ”We have instructed all the Congress MLAs to help the affected people in their respective areas in every way. All Congress workers are requested to contribute to the relief. Our thoughts are with those affected during this difficult time,” he added.