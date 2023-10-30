Kharge, Rahul mourn loss of lives in train crash in AP’s Vizianagaram

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of passengers in a train accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said, “Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I request Congress workers to provide every possible help.”

“It seems that all the claims of safety by the Union Government, post Balasore train tragedy have evaporated in thin air. The same enthusiasm of flagging trains with fanfare and propaganda should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of crores of daily passengers,” Kharge said slamming the government.

In a post on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi said, “Anguished by the news of several deaths and injuries in the train accident in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, yesterday. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured. I request Congress workers of the region to provide all possible assistance to the administration in relief and rescue work,” the Congress leader said.

Three coaches of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials of East Coast Railway had rushed to the accident site.