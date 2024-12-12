Kharge holds CEC meet to discuss names for Delhi polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) to discuss the names of the candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary in charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav were present during the meeting held at the party headquarters here.

During the meeting, they deliberated on the names of candidates to be released for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Congress wrote, “Today, an important meeting of CEC related to Delhi was held in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal. Senior Congress leaders of Delhi were present.

It may be mentioned here that the Delhi Congress chief had earlier

said the party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections alone and

would come to power. “Congress will contest the upcoming Assembly

elections alone as it is in a very strong position to win the

elections and come back to power,” he said.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.