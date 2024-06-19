Kharge heaps praise on Rahul while greeting him on his birthday

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge led party leaders in greeting Rahul Gandhi on his 54th birthday on Wednesday praising his unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution and emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices as the qualities that set him apart.

He wished the former Congress president a long and healthy life.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Warm birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which sets you apart.”

Advertisement

Stating that the Congress party’s ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion are visible in all his actions, he said, “As you continue in your mission to wipe off the tears from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power. I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead.”

Later, Kharge, along with senior party leaders including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, party’s General Secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal, and party’s Treasurer Ajay Maken, celebrated Rahul’s birthday with him at the party headquarters.

Rahul cut a cake, in the presence of top Congress leaders and party workers on the occasion.

Earlier, extending her warm wishes to her brother, Priyanka in wrote a post on X, “Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path.”

“Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher, and leader. Keep shining, love you the most,” she added.

Taking to X, Venugopal said, “I join crores of Indians in wishing our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi ji a very happy birthday. Rahul ji is the undisputed leader of India’s poor, marginalised and backward citizens. The voice of the voiceless, the pillar of strength for the weak, the guardian of our Constitution, the quintessential Nyay Yoddha, and India’s brightest hope for a glorious future.”

The senior Congress leader said his selfless, dedicated, and passionate commitment to serving the people is an inspiration for all.

“He (Rahul) has seen the toughest of times, faced the worst abuses, and withstood attacks from all corners, but he has stood tall and never wavered from his principles no matter the ridicule or insult he faces. In him today, our country has a conscience keeper and a leader who has a lifelong mission of making our country into an inclusive, progressive, and prosperous nation of all our dreams,” Venugopal said.

He also informed that the former Congress chief has specially instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts, charity, and in an environmentally friendly manner.

On the occasion, hoardings and banners extending warm wishes to Rahul have been put up at the party headquarters. Several leaders from the INDIA bloc parties took to X to greet Rahul on his birthday.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin said, “Happy Birthday, dear brother Rahul Gandhi. Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “Happiest returns of the day brother Rahul Gandhi. You have exhibited remarkable vision and leadership. Wishing you a long, happy, healthy, and successful life ahead.”