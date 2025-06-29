Khamenei posters in MP’s Bhopal

Anyone visiting the Irani Dera in Bhopal these days could easily get confused that they are in Tehran, as the locality is replete with posters of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian army generals and leaders.

Located near platform number 6 of the Bhopal railway station, the Irani Dera residents have put up these posters during the Muharram observance.

In one of the posters, Khamenei has been depicted as a roaring lion. Above it is flying an Indian Tricolour too.

Another poster has pictures of Iranian Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Major General Hossein Salami, Major General Gholamali Rashid, along with Iranian nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi.

All of them were killed during the recent armed conflict between Israel and Iran.

A line under the poster says that those who killed these leaders have invited a very fearsome and painful end for themselves. Several black flags and writings in Arabic have also been put up all over the place to mark Muharram .

According to a cleric, Imam Shahkar Hussain, the posters mark an ideology and send a message to the world.

He said that Imam Hussain had taught never to bow down to tyranny, and those who follow the path of righteousness can never be defeated.

He lauded India’s stand during the conflict and said that the Iranian government has also thanked India.

