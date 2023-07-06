Poster war still continues as the Khalistani radicals have now released another one in the UK bearing pictures of top Indian diplomats– High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami and Counsel General Dr Shashank Vikram. These posters were released after the release of the ones that appeared in Canada, Australia, and the US threatening top Indian diplomats.

A video of Khalistani radicals setting the Indian Consulate on fire in San Francisco was released on social media on July 4, which led to major turmoil. The latest poster going viral on social media also puts on a call for a protest march called ‘Kill India’ by Khalistanis on July 8 and has names and numbers of the organisers.

#BREAKING: Khalistani terrorists release threat poster in UK with pictures of top Indian diplomats based in UK including the High Commissioner of India to UK Vikram Doraiswami. Earlier such posters have come out in Canada, Australia and USA threatening top Indian diplomats. pic.twitter.com/WabQ2Qq1ta

— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 5, 2023

The rally is being called by the restricted organization called ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ). The supremo of this terrorist organization Gurpatwant Singh Pannun continues to be in hiding after one of the key leaders Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot down in Canada.

Media reports have reviled that, posters and arson endeavour is part of ‘Operation 21’ which was announced by Pannun on June 30 at a meeting held in Canada.

Sources also claim that a decision was taken at this meeting not only to tarnish India’s image through a campaign in many different countries including Canada, Australia, America, UK, Germany, France, and New Zealand but also to protest violently at 21 embassies. The Khalistani supporters spread in different countries in the world have been asked to form groups of twenty-one people each, who will ensure their voice is ‘heard outside embassies’.

Slated to be backed by ISI and terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) the operation is being cited as the last hopeless attempt by the Khalistanis to stay suitable after a consistent crackdown by Indian law enforcement agencies and the elimination of their leaders seemingly due to internal gang wars. The radical movement has lost three key leaders Paramjit Singh Panjwar, Avtar Singh Khanda, and Hardeep Nijjar in the last two months. While Khanda died owing to oncological complications the other two were gunned down by unidentified assailants.

Indian authorities have reached out to UK and US counterparts and summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to India, issuing a demarche referring to the country’s noticeable inaction against growing anti-India activities by Khalistani groups.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has warned Justin Trudeau’s government that inaction on his part can strain diplomatic relations.