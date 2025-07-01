KGMU to get advanced multi-storey blocks for dental and women’s critical care services

In its mission to deliver quality healthcare to every citizen, the Uttar Pradesh government is accelerating the upgrade of medical infrastructure across the state.

As part of this initiative, the Dental Faculty of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the Apex Women’s Health Centre at Queen Mary Hospital in Lucknow are set to receive state-of-the-art multi-storey buildings.

These new high-rise facilities will significantly enhance services in critical care, medicine, paediatrics, and women’s health.

Officials said on Tuesday that the planning division under the Building Cell (Technical) of the Public Works Department has prepared a detailed blueprint for the project, estimated at ₹198 crore.

All construction and development work will be executed in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode and completed within two years. Once finished, the initiative will pave the way for high-quality, future-ready healthcare services for patients.

According to the proposal, two new multi-storey complexes will be built at KGMU: a five-storey building for the Dental Faculty and five associated departments, and a nine-storey Apex Women’s Health Centre.

The women’s centre will house advanced facilities, including NICU, critical care, medicine, and paediatrics. The new dental block will be constructed behind the existing faculty building within the KGMU campus.

The five-storey dental complex will be systematically organized by department. The ground floor will have Oral Medicine and Radiology, first floor Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, second floor Public Health Dentistry, third floor Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics, and fourth floor oral Pathology and Microbiology.

Additional amenities will include a 200-seat multipurpose hall, parking facilities, a security room, a 2,000 sq ft administrative block, and other support infrastructure.

The proposed Apex Women’s Health Centre at Queen Mary Hospital, under KGMU, will be unique in many respects. It will consist of a nine-storey building above ground and three basement levels.

The ground level will be divided into lower (utility) and upper sections. First floor: Obstetrics OPD, dedicated to high-risk patients: Second floor: High-risk obstetrics inpatient wards; Third floor: Labour room, emergency operation theatre, and post-operative complex; Fourth floor: Maternal ICU under the Department of Critical Care and Medicine; Fifth floor: NICU; Sixth floor: Paediatrics CCM ICU; Seventh floor: Reproductive and Foetal Medicine; Eighth floor: Elective OT, and Ninth floor: Faculty offices for departments including Critical Care Medicine, Obstetrics, and Neonatology

Additional infrastructure will include a public address system, CCTV surveillance, HVAC systems, and modern elevators.