Key female radical influencer among four Hizb ut-Tahrir operatives held in Dhanbad

In a significant breakthrough, the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended from Dhanbad’s Wasseypur locality a 20-year-old woman, Shabnam Parveen, who allegedly played the central role in a radicalisation module linked to the proscribed Islamist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir.

This is the first reported arrest of a female suspect in such a case from the state.

Parveen is believed to have operated as a principal handler within a covert extremist network. Her arrest, made alongside three others— Gulfaam Hassan (21), Ayaan Javed (21), and Mohammad Shahzad Alam (20), all residents of Dhanbad — has drawn particular attention from investigators, who describe her role as pivotal in both ideological indoctrination and recruitment of vulnerable youth.

Initially perceived as a peripheral figure, Parveen came under sharper scrutiny after forensic analysis of her mobile phone revealed extensive digital material, including radical propaganda, encrypted communications, and instructions allegedly sourced via the dark web. ATS Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha confirmed that the material was “deeply concerning,” suggesting operational planning and incitement to religious extremism.

Sources privy to the investigation stated that the recovered content included not only ideological tracts but also practical guidelines for mobilisation, secure communication, and propaganda dissemination. Investigators believe Parveen played an instrumental role in radicalising several adolescents, reportedly aged between 15 and 20, using emotional and religious appeals to draw them into the fold.

According to the ATS, Parveen’s husband, Ayaan Javed, and co-accused Gulfaam Hassan were among those influenced by her efforts. The team is also examining the provenance of weapons reportedly recovered from the accused, with preliminary indications suggesting possible external links.

The investigation has revealed that Javed’s family had opposed his marriage to Parveen, allegedly due to concerns over her ideological leanings. While this aspect remains under inquiry, officials have thus far refrained from commenting on any potential familial complicity.

Documents seized from the accused reportedly endorse violent jihad, reject constitutional authority, and advocate militant resistance over peaceful protest. Authorities maintain that such material indicates a deliberate attempt to bypass democratic discourse in favour of extremist action.

The ATS is now pursuing leads to ascertain whether the module operated in isolation or formed part of a larger conspiracy with transnational links. Digital forensics and communication records are being analysed in coordination with central intelligence agencies.

Jharkhand has previously figured in national security investigations, including in cases related to Maoist activity and Islamist networks. The emergence of a female ideological influencer marks a new dimension in regional radicalisation patterns, complicating the operational landscape for law enforcement.

Surveillance in sensitive areas has been intensified, and sources confirm that a coordinated counter-radicalisation strategy is underway, involving both state and central agencies.