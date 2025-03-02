Kerala youth booked for issuing triple talaq to his wife through WhatsApp voice message

A youth in Kerala’s Kasaragod has been booked for divorcing his wife through instant triple talaq over WhatsApp voice message.

The police have on Sunday registered a case against the youth for allegedly divorcing his wife through a WhatsApp voice message.

The Hosdurg police registered a case based on a complaint filed by C H Nusaiba (21) a native of Kallooravi, against her husband, Abdul Razaq, a resident of Nellikatte in Kasargod . The young woman has accused her in-laws of continuous harassment and dowry demands.

“My husband’s mother and sister constantly abused me and threatened me for pronouncing triple talaq. My husband demanded 50 sovereigns of gold as dowry, but we had only given 20 sovereigns on the wedding day. As the dowry fell short, I had to face many cruel treatments from my in-laws. They used to lock me in a room without food and subjected me to continuous mental harassment” she told a Malayalam news channel

This is the first case of the triple talaq in the Kasargod district since the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights.on Marriage) Act 2019, which prohibits instant triple talaq.

The police have also named Razaq’s mother as the second accused and his sister as the third accused under the Dowry Prohibition Act, following allegations of dowry harassment in the case

Abdul Razak, a native of Nellikatta in Kasargod, is currently working in the UAE. He allegedly sent the triple talaq message to his father-in-law’s WhatsApp on February 21.