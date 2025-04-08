Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-462 Lottery Results for April 8, 2025: Who took home the ₹75 lakh jackpot?

The excitement was high this Tuesday afternoon as the Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-462 lucky draw, held on April 8, 2025.

Conducted weekly, the Sthree Sakthi lottery continues to capture the hopes of thousands across the state—and this week, one lucky ticket-holder just became ₹75 lakh richer.

The live draw took place at the traditional venue, Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. As always, the event drew considerable attention, especially from hopeful participants who had bought one of the 1.08 crore tickets released for this draw.

Kerala lottery on April 8, 2025: First prize winner

The jackpot-winning ticket number this week is SO 298420. This ticket secured the top prize of ₹75 lakh, making someone’s Tuesday a life-changing one.

The Kerala government conducts these draws transparently under the State Lotteries Department, and the winners’ list is promptly published after the results are verified.

Second prize of ₹10 lakh goes to:

The second prize, amounting to a handsome ₹10 lakh, was claimed by the ticket numbered SR 127922.

Third prize winners – ₹5,000 each

A total of 18 lucky ticket holders will be celebrating smaller, but still welcome wins of ₹5,000 each. The winning ticket numbers for this tier include:

0310, 0828, 3895, 3997, 4068, 4119, 4320, 4385, 4571, 4958, 5057, 5058, 5148, 5366, 5502, 7244, 7648, 8828.

Consolation prize – ₹8,000 each

If you were holding a ticket with the number 298420 but in a different series, you might still be in luck. Consolation prizes of ₹8,000 have been awarded to the following series with the same ticket number:

SN, SP, SR, SS, ST, SU, SV, SW, SX, SY, SZ.

That’s 11 additional winners walking away with something to smile about.

Complete prize breakdown for Kerala lottery on April 8, 2025:

Here’s a quick look at the prize structure for this week’s draw:

– 1st Prize: ₹75,00,000 – SO 298420

– 2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000 – SR 127922

– 3rd Prize: ₹5,000 – Multiple winners

– 4th Prize: ₹2,000

– 5th Prize: ₹1,000

– 6th Prize: ₹500

– 7th Prize: ₹200

– 8th Prize: ₹100

– Consolation Prize: ₹8,000 – For other series of 298420

Kerala’s lottery system is one of the oldest government-run lottery programs in India. It offers seven weekly draws, with Sthree Sakthi being held every Tuesday.

Apart from creating millionaires, the revenue from these lotteries also helps fund various welfare schemes run by the state government.