Nagaland Lottery Sambad result for March 12, 2025: 1 PM winner announced!

: The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results for the Dear INDUS Wednesday draw are finally out for March 12, 2025!

If you bought a ticket for today’s 1 PM draw, it’s time to check if you’ve hit the jackpot.

1 PM Nagaland Lottery result for March 12, 2025:

The first prize winner of today’s Nagaland Lottery Sambad at 1 PM is 71G 54397, securing a massive ₹1 crore. If this is your ticket number, congratulations!

Nagaland Lottery draw schedule

Nagaland conducts three major lottery draws daily:

– 1 PM: Dear Morning Lottery

– 6 PM: Dear Evening Lottery

– 8 PM: Dear Night Lottery

Each draw offers exciting prizes, with the top winner taking home ₹1 crore.

How to check the Nagaland Lottery result?

If you’ve bought a ticket and want to see the results, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official lottery websites:

– nagalandlotterysambad (dot) com

– nagalandlotteries (dot) com

– lotterysambad (dot) com

2. Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

3. Find “Dear INDUS Wednesday” under today’s draw list.

4. Click “Today Result View” to see the winning numbers.

If you’re a winner, here’s what you need to do:

– Download the official claim form from the Nagaland Lottery website.

– Follow the lottery rules to ensure a smooth claim process.

– If you’ve won more than ₹10,000, visit the Nagaland Office in Kolkata to claim your prize.

– Submit the required documents along with your winning ticket at the designated office.

Lotteries have long been a mix of tradition and modern-day excitement. Many see them as a chance to turn their luck around, especially in tough financial times. The government regulates these lotteries, making them legal and secure for players.

For daily updates on Nagaland, Sikkim, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad results, stay tuned! You never know when luck might be on your side.

Didn’t win today? Don’t worry! There’s always another draw around the corner.