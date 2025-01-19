Kerala Shiv Sena leader quits party over ‘style of working of Uddhav Thackeray’

M S Bhuvanachandran, founder of Shiv Sena’s Kerala unit, has left the party following disenchantment with the style of working of Uddhav Thackeray.

Bhuvanachandran, who has been leading the party’s state unit for the past 34 years, said on Sunday that he was resigning from the Shiva Sena (UBT) due to a disagreement with the party chief.

“Bal Thackeray’s ideals were the inspiration to start the Kerala unit. I am quitting the organisation due to a disagreement with the working style of Uddhav Thackeray,” Bhuvanachandran said in a statement here

“Shiv Sena should not have politics without Hindutva. Uddhav’s style will weaken Hindutva,” he added.

While Bhuvanachandra’s association with late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackery began in 1987, he formed the Kerala unit in 1990.

The future course of action will be decided at a meeting of the party at Ernakulam on January 21, he said.