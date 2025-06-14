Kerala: Satheesan’s remark on Jamaat-E-Islami puts UDF in a political bind ahead of Nilambur bypoll

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan’s statement that Jamaat-e-Islami has abandoned its extremist positions has landed the Congress and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in a difficult position in Kerala.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has seized on Satheesan’s remarks—seen as a “clean chit” to Jamaat-e-Islami—as a political weapon in the Nilambur by-election campaign, further complicating the UDF’s position. Several Muslim organisations have also voiced strong opposition to Satheesan’s comments, particularly his reference to Jamaat’s stance on a religious state.

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (EK faction), which opposes political cooperation with Jamaat-e-Islami, expressed its displeasure over the Congress leader’s perceived attempt to whitewash the group’s past. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeing an opportunity, praised the Samastha leadership.

“There is democracy in Samastha and space for dissent. What needs to be corrected should be corrected and moved forward,” the Chief Minister said.

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (Kanthapuram faction) State General Secretary Rahmathulla Saqafi Elamaram criticised Satheesan’s assertion that Jamaat-e-Islami had moved away from its old ideological positions.

Similarly, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) State President T Abdulla Koya Madani said the core mistake of Jamaat-e-Islami was misinterpreting religion for political ends. “I do not agree with Jamaat-e-Islami’s idea of a religious state,” he said.

There is reportedly growing discomfort within UDF allies over Satheesan’s “certificate” to Jamaat-e-Islami. Many view it as unnecessary and politically damaging, giving both the CPI(M) and BJP ammunition that could have long-term ramifications, even at the national level.

Kerala Congress (Joseph), already facing heat from groups like CASA over its alleged leniency on the Munambam port issue, strongly opposed Satheesan’s remarks.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), another major UDF constituent, is concerned that anti-League factions within Samastha may use this controversy to target the party. The IUML believes that public praise for Jamaat-e-Islami could have been avoided, especially in the sensitive context of the Nilambur bypoll.

In an attempt to downplay the UDF’s informal association with the Welfare Party (the political wing of Jamaat-e-Islami), Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty stated that the Welfare Party is supporting the UDF independently and has its own reasons for doing so.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Congress, a lay organisation of Syro-Malabar Catholics, issued a strong statement criticising the Congress for its alliance with the Welfare Party. It called the move “an open challenge to Kerala’s secular and democratic traditions.”

In its statement released Wednesday, the Catholic Congress accused the Congress of compromising on core secular values by aligning with a party “ideologically linked to religious fundamentalism.”

The Congress high command is reportedly concerned about the national fallout from the controversy, particularly with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP, scheduled to campaign in Nilambur, which falls under the Wayanad parliamentary constituency she represents.

The party fears a repeat of 2019, when the BJP used the Muslim League’s flag in Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad roadshow to attack him nationally, which some believe contributed to his defeat in Amethi.

As part of damage control, KPCC President Sunny Joseph has begun meeting influential religious leaders. On Friday, he met Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil following the Catholic Congress’ strong criticism of the Welfare Party tie-up. He also met Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, on Thursday.

On the other side, the BJP has escalated its attack on both major fronts.

Former state BJP chief K Surendran accused both the UDF and LDF of attempting to win the Nilambur bypoll with the help of “communal and extremist forces.”

“The UDF has accepted support from the Welfare Party, Jamaat-e-Islami’s political wing. The LDF is backed by the PDP, which has links to radical elements,” he claimed.

BJP National Vice President AP Abdullakutty echoed similar views, stating that both the UDF and LDF are vying for extremist votes.

“While the UDF is backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, the LDF has the support of Abdul Nasser Madani’s PDP. Madani has been known to incite communal discord,” he said.

The support extended by the Welfare Party to the UDF, and that by Abdul Nasser Madani’s PDP to the LDF, for the June 19 Nilambur bypoll in Malappuram has ignited a statewide political controversy.

While the CPM has criticised the Congress for allegedly accepting the support of communal forces, the Congress retaliated by highlighting past Left ties with both the Welfare Party and the PDP. The BJP, meanwhile, has accused both the Congress and the CPI(M) of indulging in “appeasement politics.”