Kerala: Pulsar Suni released on bail with strict conditions in actress assault case

Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case, was released from jail on Friday evening after being granted bail in the case.

The Supreme Court had granted him bail on September 17, instructing the Sessions Court to fix the terms and conditions of his release.

Accordingly Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Friday gave him the bail subject to strict conditions which include that he should not travel outside the jurisdiction area of the Ernakulam Principal Sessions court; he should have only one SIM card; he should not try to influence anyone in the case; he must not speak to the media and should submit a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties.

Suni, who has been in custody for more than seven and a half years, is accused of conspiring with Malayalam actor Dileep and others in the abduction and sexual assault of the actress in a moving vehicle near Kochi in February 2017.

A noted Malayalam actress was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress.