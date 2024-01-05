Kerala: Priest removed from post of Bhadrasanam Secretary

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has removed Father Shaiju Kurian as Secretary of Nilakkal Bhadrasanam and Sunday School in-charge in Pathanamthitta district, days after the priest joined the BJP.

The Bhadrasanam Council has decided to investigate the allegations against the priest in light of the complaints received against him.

“The council has decided to appoint a commission to investigate the complaints against Father Shaiju and submit a report within two months. For the period of investigation, Father Shaiju will be removed from all the posts that he holds in the diocese,” said a Church spokesperson.

Around 50 Christian families including Father Shaiju Kurien, joined the BJP in Pathanamthitta last week in the presence of Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

Meanwhile, the church authorities have clarified that Father Shaiju Kurian has been removed from his position not for his joining the BJP.

