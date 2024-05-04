Kerala: Police summons Dallal Nandakumar for interrogation on BJP leader’s complaint

The Kerala Police has summoned TG Nandakumar, also known as Dallal Nandakumar, whose recent allegations have rocked the state political landscape, for interrogation.

The Punnapra Police has issued a notice to Dallal Nandakumar, asking him to appear at the police station for interrogation on May 9 in connection with a complaint filed by BJP leader Sobha Surendran.

Sobha has filed a complaint with the state police chief, stating that Nandakumar through his allegations against her had insulted her womanhood and tarnished her image among the public.

Earlier, Sobha threatened that she would stage a protest in front of the DGP’s residence if the police did not take action on the complaint.

”I would not hesitate even to block the DGP on the way,” Sobha said.

At a press conference held on April 23, Nandakumar alleged that Sobha Surendran received a sum of Rs 10 lakh from him and she is not returning that amount.

To substantiate this claim, Nandakumar produced a bank receipt.

Responding to this, Sobha said that this amount was received by her as an advance for selling her 8-cent land in Thrissur to Nandakumar and she is ready to register it in his name on getting the balance amount in the deal.

The amount will not be returned to Nandakumar as it was received as advance, she said.

On April 29, Nandakumar alleged that Sobha had planned to quit the BJP and held talks with the CPI-M leadership for Wadakkanchery seat during the 2016 Assembly polls.

Responding to this, Sobha said that only Nandakumar can dream of her entry into the CPI-M.

“I was a prospective candidate in Palakkad during the 2016 election. I was a member of the BJP’s national committee and the state General Secretary. So, I’m sure that the people of Kerala will dismiss Nandnakumar’s allegations,” said Sobha.