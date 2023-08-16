Kerala Old-Age home love story: Kochaniyan dies four years after wedding with Lakshmi

At the age of 71, Kochaniyan Menon, who had shared a heartwarming love story with his wife PV Lakshmi Ammal, passed away on Monday, August 14, bringing their tale to a poignant close.

Less than four years ago, Kochaniyan and Lakshmi, both residents of a government-run old-age home in Ramavarmapuram, Kerala‘s Thrissur, exchanged their vows. Their journey began on December 28, 2019, when they found each other’s company amid the warmth of the old-age home. A chance reunion of former friends turned into a love story that would touch hearts.

Kochaniyan’s health, weakened by the passage of time, eventually caught up with him, leading to his passing due to age-related ailments. The news of his departure cast a somber atmosphere over the old-age home, where his body lay for public remembrance before the cremation took place later in the day.

Kochaniyan-Lakshmi union:

Lakshmi Ammal, a year younger than Kochaniyan, first encountered him at the tender age of 16. However, it wasn’t an immediate connection. Hailing from Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur, Kochaniyan had worked as an assistant to Lakshmi’s late husband G.K. Krishna Iyer, a renowned chef affectionately known as Swamy. Before his passing 22 years ago, Swamy entrusted Lakshmi’s care to Kochaniyan, who honorably fulfilled his friend’s final wishes.

Reflecting on their unusual journey, Lakshmi shared that they’ve come to accept their destiny and feel fortunate to have marked history by being the first couple to wed in a Kerala old-age home.

In the midst of life’s challenges, Lakshmi found herself alone, with no children from her previous marriage. Yet, Kochaniyan, a cook and caterer by profession, remained a constant presence, visiting her as he had pledged. His commitment and care continued even when she went to a government-operated old-age home in Thrissur district about two years ago.

With two children from a prior marriage, Kochaniyan had become a cherished companion for Lakshmi, although neither anticipated the enduring love story that would unfold.

Kochaniyan Menon’s passing marks the end of a chapter in their unique love story, leaving behind a legacy of companionship that will long be remembered.