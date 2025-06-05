Kerala model shields corruption, claims BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that the so-called Kerala model of development, touted by the Congress party and CPI(M), does not exist. Instead, Chandrasekhar claimed, the model in practice merely protects the corruption and financial interests of both parties.

Speaking at a function organized at Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram, Chandrasekhar said that agriculture or farmers have never been their priority. On the contrary, the CPI-M and the Congress are interested in real estate and contracts, he said.

Advertisement

Chandrasekhar said that the BJP will present a sustainable and comprehensive development concept for the state in the upcoming local body elections and assembly elections.

Advertisement

He said that the BJP aims to implement the welfare works undertaken by the Narendra Modi government for the farmers, fishermen and small industries of the country for Kerala as well. And that will be the real Kerala model of development, the BJP Kerala chief added.