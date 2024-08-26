Kerala LoP demands resignation of cultural minister

Reacting sharply to the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to go investigate the allegations of sexual harassment of the women in Malayalam films, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said the SIT has nothing to do with the Hema Committee report.

The report of the three-member Justice Hema Committee released on August 19 revealed shocking horrid tales of discrimination, exploitation, and sexual harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry.

Satheesan said on Monday that the seven-member SIT constituted on Sunday is unlikely to investigate the sexual harassment cases highlighted by the Hema Committee report as the government was making constant efforts to protect hunters.

“This is the government that humiliates the victims while protecting the hunters. This will become clear if we look at the stance of Cultural Minister Saji Cherian,” he said, adding he should resign as he is not fit to continue in the post.

“Saji Cherian, who withheld the contents of the Hema Committee report, humiliated the victims, and protected the hunters, has no right to continue as the cultural minister. He should resign. If he doesn’t, the chief minister should seek his resignation,” the senior Congress leader said.

“Those who are facing serious allegations should be removed from their positions. Actor Mukesh, who is the Kollam MLA should resign from his position as he is facing allegations of sexual assault, Satheesan said.

Questioning the inclusion of male police officers in the SIT, he pointed out that there are officers in the team who faced serious allegations when they probed sexual harassment cases previously.