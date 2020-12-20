It may be increasingly tough for the Congress-led UDF in Kerala for the Assembly elections due early next year, if the results of the just concluded local body elections is considered.

The debacle of UDF in the local body elections has triggered a series of debates in political circles. It has put up a decent show only in Malappuram, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts.

The UDF suffered in its Central Kerala fortresses, especially in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, which always used to be safe vaults for the UDF.

The Congress as well as the UDF will need serious introspection as to why they failed miserably in cashing in on the prevailing political situation in Kerala which was adverse for CM Pinarayi Vijayan , whose office has been in the thick of the gold smuggling scandal.

The expulsion of the Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) was a major factor in the severe drubbing it received in its strongholds in central Kerala comprising Pathanamthitta, Kotttayam and Idukki districts.

The entry of Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) in its fold helped LDF in making inroads into the Christian dominated vote base in central Kerala.

It has been pointed that there was minority consolidation in many places in response to BJP’s expected gains. This seems to have worked against the UDF.

The Church is learnt to be not on good terms with many Congress leaders and it is completely disappointed with the current UDF leadership.

The distancing of Catholics,which has by and large remained with Congress, was one of the major reasons for the UDF’s setback. The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church also abandoned the Congress as it has not taken a stance favouring them in the church dispute.

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church lent wholehearted support to LDF in the local body polls. The controversies over UDF’s understanding with the Welfare Party, the political wing of Jamaat-e-Islami has reportedly forced the upper caste Hindus to distance themselves from the UDF.

In this situation,Congress needs to evolve a detailed strategy to bring back the alienated groups in its fold. For making it possible, a complete overhaul is required in the party.