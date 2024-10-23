Kerala HC upholds decision to donate CPI-M leader’s body to medical college

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Asha Lawrence , daughter of veteran CPI- M leader MM Lawrence, challenging the decision of Ernakulam Government Medical College Principal to donate her father’s body to the medical college.

A single bench of Justice V G Arun declined to interfere with the decision to donate the body of MM Lawrence to the Ernakulam Government Medical College for educational purposes and dismissed the petition filed by Asha Lawrence. Today’s order came in the second round of litigation initiated by Asha Lawrence.

Asha had approached the High Court at first shortly after her father’s demise on September 21, challenging the decision of her siblings and the CPI-M to donate her father’s body for education purposes. The High Court on September 23 disposed of her plea by directing the Principal of the Medical College to assess her objections before making a final decision.

Subsequently, the Principal formed an advisory committee to review the matter

The committee relied on a body donation consent form signed by MM Lawrence and witnessed by two individuals to conclude that this consent was valid under Section 4(1) of the Kerala Anatomy Act, granting legal possession of the body to Lawrence’s son, ML Sajeevan, who did not oppose the donation.

