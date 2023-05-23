Kerala HC rejects Malayalam actor’s plea in sexual assault case

In a setback to noted Malayalam actor Unnimukundan, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by the actor seeking to quash the FIR pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman filed against him.

Rejecting the plea of Unnimukundan, a single bench of Justice K Babu allowed the prosecution to go ahead with the trial proceedings against the actor in the lower court in the case registered in 2017.

The High Court had in February vacated the stay granted by it earlier on the trial proceedings against the actor, after the woman denied the claims that she agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

In 2017, a woman script writer filed a sexual harassment case against Unnimukundan stating that she had visited his home in Kochi to discuss a movie project and the actor allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. She reported that the incident took place on August 23, 2017 and she filed the case on September 15, 2017.