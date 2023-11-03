Kerala HC: No bursting of firecrackers at places of worship during odd hours

The Kerala High Court on Friday banned the bursting of firecrackers during odd hours at places of worship in the state.

A Single Judge Bench of Justice Amit Rawal issued an interim order banning bursting of firecrackers during odd hours at places of worship.

A plea had been filed in the High Court, seeking its intervention for preventing the bursting of crackers at all religious places of worship.

Advertisement

The High Court said that no holy book says to burst firecrackers to please God.

“There exists no command in any holy book that supports bursting crackers to please gods,” the Court said. Firecrackers cause noise and environmental pollution, it further said.

The Court directed all District Collectors in the state to conduct raids in all religious places and take into possession firecrackers illegally stored in all religious places, with the assistance of the police.

The petitioners submitted that explosive licences are being issued by the District Collector under Explosive Rules, and only a few temple holders had such licenses.