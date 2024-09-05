Kerala HC forms Special Bench with woman judge to hear petitions related to Hema panel report

The Kerala High Court, on Thursday, constituted a Special Bench consisting of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C S Sudha for hearing cases relating to the Justice Hema Committee report on the issues faced by women working in the Malayalam film industry.

The Special Bench was constituted following an order of Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque on August 29, 2024. The order constituting the Special Bench was issued on Thursday by the Registrar.

The Hema Committee report released on August 19 after redacting all personal information revealed widespread sexual abuse and casting couch practices in the Malayalam film industry.

After the publication of the report, a public interest litigation was filed seeking to initiate criminal proceedings against offenders who committed sexual crimes against women in the Malayalam film industry based on the Justice Hema Committee report.

The plea also contends that the state has a responsibility to prosecute individuals who commit cognizable offences.The High Court directed the state government to make available the entire Justice Hema Committee Report, including the redacted portions before the Court in a sealed cover.

Several women have come out with serious allegations against prominent figures in the Malayaalam film industry since the publication of the report leading to the registration of criminal cases. Consequently, petitions for bail are being filed in the High Court

The petitions connected with the report will now be heard by the newly constituted special bench.