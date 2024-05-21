Kerala HC cancels Governor’s nominations to Kerala University Senate

In a setback to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday annulled four student representatives nominated by him to the Kerala University Senate

A single bench of Justice Muhammad Niaz annulled the nomination of four student representatives to the Senate, rejecting Khan’s argument that he could make appointments to the Senate at his own discretion as he is the Chancellor of the varsity.

The high court directed the Chancellor to make a fresh nomination within six weeks. Meanwhile, the court upheld the appointment of two persons nominated by the government.

There was a huge protest against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s action of including the names of new people as his nominees to the Senate of Kerala University. Allegations were raised that the Governor included BJP-related people as his nominees to the Senate. The main allegation was that all of them were ABVP workers and nominations were made based on their political background.