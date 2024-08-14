Kerala govt to provide Rs 6 lakh ex gratia to kin of Wayanad landslide victims

The Kerala government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the devastating landslides that struck Wayand on July 30.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting that an ex gratia payment of Rs 6 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the recent Wayanad landslide disaster. In cases where the deceased has no immediate family, the aid will be given to the closest relatives, provided they present a succession certificate, he said.

An ex gratia of Rs 75,000 will be provided to those who have sustained 70% disability, and Rs 50,000 will be given to those with 40-60% disability as a result of the landslides.

Advertisement

“People who have suffered 70 per cent disability due to the disaster will receive Rs 75,000, while those with disabilities ranging from 40% to 60% will receive Rs 50,000,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media persons here.

The government has announced a significant relief measure for those currently residing in relief camps. An amount of up to Rs 6,000 will be provided to those willing to move into rental homes. The initiative aims to ease the transition for camp residents seeking more stable living conditions.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that the government has earmarked Rs 6,000 as monthly rent for families living in relief camps from the Chief Minister’s Distress Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Families residing in relatives’ homes will also be eligible for this assistance, he added.

However, families moving into fully government-sponsored accommodations will not be eligible for this allowance. In cases of partial sponsorship, the government will cover the remaining amount up to Rs 6,000 per month, Chief Minister Vijayan said.

The government has identified several accommodations for temporary resettlement, including quarters under the Public Works Department (PWD), local self-government institutions, and other government departments. Privately owned rented houses have also been secured for the purpose.

The Chief Minister said that search and recovery operations have led to the discovery of 231 bodies and 206 body parts from the landslide-affected areas, including 151 bodies from Meppadi and 80 from Nilambur.

“Post-mortem examinations have been completed for all recovered bodies. Of these, 178 bodies and two body parts have been identified and handed over to relatives. The remaining 52 unidentified bodies and 194 body parts have been buried according to special government guidelines, with prayers conducted by different religious groups,” the CM said.

Chief Minister Vijayan further said that search operations are continuing in seven sectors, including the riverbanks of the Chooralmala and Nilambur regions. “Extensive search efforts, involving the NDRF, Fire Force, Civil Defence, Police, Forest Department, military units, and volunteers, are underway, with around 2,000 people participating each day,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the search operations are expected to continue till August 16, with efforts extending to the Chaliyar River.