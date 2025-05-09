Kerala govt sets up control rooms to support Keralites amid Indo-Pak tensions

In the wake of the Indo-Pak conflict, the Kerala Government has opened control rooms in the State Secretariat and Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs (NORKA) Department to help Keralites , who are stranded in conflict zones.

The state government asked the Keralites, who are now in the states bordering Pakistan to follow the instructions given by the authorities and stay safe.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) , in a statement on Friday, said the present situation does not warrant concerns. The CMO asked the people to obey the instructions from authorities and remain safe. Those stranded in the conflict zone can report their information via fax, telephone or e-mail, the statement said . The Kerala government has informed that relatives of those stranded in the conflict zone can also contact the control room to seek assistance.

Advertisement

The Secretariat control room can be contacted over: 0471 – 2517500, 2517600. Fax: 0471 – 2322600. email: cdmdkerala@kerala.gov.in

NORKA global contact centre: 18004253939 (toll-free) 00918802012345 (missed call facility for foreign countries)