Kerala govt not cooperating with Karuvannur bank scam, ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate probing the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam has alleged that the Kerala government is not cooperating with the investigation into the case, on Monday. The ED further alleged that the Kerala Police’s crime branch is also not handing over the files related to the case to the agency.

The central agency has raised the allegations in the special PMLA court at Kochi’s Kaloor while seeking the custody of Wadakkanchery municipal councillor PR Aravindakshan and Karuvannur bank former senior clerk Jilse, who were earlier arrested in the case.

The ED had alleged that Aravindakshan, who is a local CPM leader in Thrissur was instrumental in helping Satheeshkumar, the first accused in the case.

Advertisement

The ED has informed the court that along with the accused in the case, the state government system is also not cooperating with the investigation in the case. The agency said by giving incorrect information, they are trying to divert the course of the investigation. The ED also said that Kerala Police’s crime branch is not handing over the documents related to the case to them.

During the argument, Aravindakshan’s counsel said the ED was making false allegations against his counsel. The counsel said his client’s mother does not have a deposit in the bank as has been alleged by the ED. However, the ED countered that the account belonged to Aravindakshan’s mother Chandramati. Aravindakshan had admitted this in the first phase of interrogation, the ED counsel said. The ED further told the court that the Peringandoor Cooperative Bank had also provided the information.

Meanwhile, the court sent Aravindakshan and Jilse to ED custody for one day. The ED sought custody of the duo for two days for interrogation. However, the court allowed their custody only for just a day.