  India » Kerala Governor slams SFI

Kerala Governor slams SFI

Becoming a member of a particular student organisation gives you passport to do illegal things: Kerala Governor.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | June 20, 2023 11:06 pm

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo)

In the backdrop of the fake certificate controversies involving SFI leaders, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said that becoming a member of a particular student organisation means you have a passport to do all kinds of illegal things in  the state

Criticising the Students Federation of India(SFI), the students union of CPI-M, Governor Khan said one can indulge in any illegal activity after becoming a member of a particular student organisation.

The Governor’s response came in the backdrop of reports of alleged fake certificate cases and malpractices involving activists of the SFI for securing admission in colleges , securing jobs and winning student union elections.

Speaking to media persons here, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the quality of higher education sector in Kerala is declining and he also expressed his concern over the increasing crime rate in Kerala.

“The higher education sector in Kerala is inching towards a collapse,  forcing talented students   leaving the state,” he said

Stating that the collapse of higher education is a more serious matter than the collapse of law and  order , he  said “we are playing games with the future of our coming generations.”

Meanwhile, SFI, the student organisation of CPI-M, on Tuesday expelled its member Nikhil Thomas, who is accused of producing a fake degree certificate to get MCom admission at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College in Kayamkulam.

Earlier, MSM College had suspended Thomas for possessing a fraudulent graduation certificate for PG admission at the college, Thomas submitted a degree certificate from Kalinga University in Chhattisgarh, which reportedly was fake.

The Kayamkulam Police has registered a cheating-forgery case  against Nikhil over the matter. Meanwhile, the  Kalinga  University informed that a student named Nikhil Thomas did not study there. The University Registrar  informed that legal action will be taken against Nikhil Thomas.

