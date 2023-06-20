Kerala Governor slams SFI

In the backdrop of the fake certificate controversies involving SFI leaders, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said that becoming a member of a particular student organisation means you have a passport to do all kinds of illegal things in the state

Criticising the Students Federation of India(SFI), the students union of CPI-M, Governor Khan said one can indulge in any illegal activity after becoming a member of a particular student organisation.

The Governor’s response came in the backdrop of reports of alleged fake certificate cases and malpractices involving activists of the SFI for securing admission in colleges , securing jobs and winning student union elections.

Speaking to media persons here, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the quality of higher education sector in Kerala is declining and he also expressed his concern over the increasing crime rate in Kerala.

“The higher education sector in Kerala is inching towards a collapse, forcing talented students leaving the state,” he said

Stating that the collapse of higher education is a more serious matter than the collapse of law and order , he said “we are playing games with the future of our coming generations.”

Meanwhile, SFI, the student organisation of CPI-M, on Tuesday expelled its member Nikhil Thomas, who is accused of producing a fake degree certificate to get MCom admission at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College in Kayamkulam.

Earlier, MSM College had suspended Thomas for possessing a fraudulent graduation certificate for PG admission at the college, Thomas submitted a degree certificate from Kalinga University in Chhattisgarh, which reportedly was fake.

The Kayamkulam Police has registered a cheating-forgery case against Nikhil over the matter. Meanwhile, the Kalinga University informed that a student named Nikhil Thomas did not study there. The University Registrar informed that legal action will be taken against Nikhil Thomas.