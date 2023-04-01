Follow Us:
Kerala Governor appoints Saji Gopinath as KTU VC in-charge

ANI | New Delhi | April 1, 2023 12:49 pm

Dr Saji Gopinath [Photo: Digital university Kerala]

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday appointed Dr Saji Gopinath as the Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

The appointment was made on Friday as the vice chancellor of Kerala digital University Dr Ciza Thomas retired from the post. Dr Saji Gopinath will assume charge on Saturday.

Kerala higher education department had submitted a list of three persons to be considered for appointment as vice-chancellor. Dr Saji Gopinath was one on the list.

Earlier in October last year Kerala governor demanded the resignation of eight vice-chancellors from their post alleging that their appointment have been made without following the UGC norms.

The vice-chancellors approached Kerala high court and the court allowed them to continue in their post.

