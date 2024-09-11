Kerala Governor seeks CM’s report on MLA PV Anvar’s revelations on phone tapping

Amid growing controversy over accusations by CPI-M–backed independent MLA PV Anvar against ADGP MR Ajith Kumat, including allegations of phone tapping involving ministers, political leaders, and journalists, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the alleged phone tapping and criminality charges raised by the Left MLA.

CPI-M–backed independent MLA P V Anvar had earlier alleged that ADGP Ajith Kumar breached public trust by tapping the phone calls of several individuals, including ministers and journalists.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor sought a report on the action taken by the government regarding these serious allegations. The Governor underlined the gravity of the MLA’s accusations due to their implications for national security, administrative transparency, human rights, and privacy.

The Governor also cited a phone call released by Anwar in which Sujith Das, the then Malappuram District Police Chief, claimed that the ADGP, who shared a close rapport with CM’s political secretary P Sasi, exerted a stranglehold over the entire police force.

“Leaking ministers’ calls is a grave matter. Anvar’s admission that he leaked police officers’ phone calls should also be taken seriously. This is against the Supreme Court directions,” the Governor said.

Governor Khan said the MLAs’ remarks prove that external forces have usurped the powers of the government. It also exposed the criminality of high-ranking police officers.

The Governor said the MLA’s revelations, including claims that he too tapped the phones of police officers, indicate a serious criminal offence against which legal proceedings need to be taken immediately.

While levelling the allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar, Anwar had claimed that he had also tapped the phones of high-ranking police officials to expose their involvement in alleged unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan said on Wednesday that the allegations levelled against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar would be subjected to comprehensive examination. If the ADGP is found to have committed any wrongdoing, he will not be protected, and stringent action will be taken against him, Ramakrishnan said.

In the LDF meeting held on Wednesday, CPI leader Binoy Viswam, RJD leader Varghese George and NCP leader PC Chacko reportedly demanded action against ADGP MR Ajit Kumar. However, the Chief Minister stated that action would be taken only after the completion of the probe. The ADGP’s meeting with RSS leaders would also be investigated, the CM said.