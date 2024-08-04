Kerala Governor seeks assistance for Wayanad disaster

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, while calling for assistance for the landslide disaster in Wayanad, stated on Sunday that service to humanity is service to God.

“Many deaths have occurred due to landslides in Kerala, and life has been severely affected. I urge everyone to contribute whatever you can — whether it’s Rs 2, Rs 5, or any amount within your capacity — so that the people of Kerala are assured that the entire country stands with them in this hour of grief,” he said.

The Governor cited examples of Shri Krishna, Lord Shiva, Swami Vivekananda, and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and endeared himself to the people of Braj by reciting Sanskrit verses. He visited Govardhan on Sunday to participate in a religious programme organised by the Govardhan Bhandara Committee of Greater Noida and Maharashtra.

He said. “Do not insult a man in any form, as Narayan roams here in disguise. No matter who invites you, Govardhan Ji Maharaj comes here only when he chooses to.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he was supposed to reach Kerala last night, but by the grace of Govardhan Maharaj, he was fortunate to arrive in his land on Sunday.

“Society can be uplifted through religion and service. Swami Vivekananda had only two ideals: sacrifice and service. Shri Krishna moved to Dwarka from Brajbhoomi. While there is no evidence of them in the South, the pinnacle of devotion is found there. A devotee says he chants Shiva’s name, but his mind turns to Shri Krishna,” the Governor said.

He added, “Former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan wrote that a 15-year-old girl prays to God, saying, “Your house is an ocean full of gems. Lakshmi is your wife. What should I give? The Gopis of Braj have stolen your mind, you do not have it. I offer my heart.”

The Governor said that the sages have explained the essence of everything in the Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and praised the beauty of Indian culture.

The organisers donated Rs 5.11 lakh to help the people of Wayanad.