Kerala Governor objects to SFI banner on Savarkar at Calicut University

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, has expressed his displeasure over the banner against VD Savarkar that was previously put up by the SFI, the students’ wing of the CPI-M, on the campus of Calicut University.

Governor Arlekar was on the Calicut University campus on Saturday to attend the Senate meeting. He was reportedly stunned by a banner that read, “We need a Chancellor, not Savarkar.” The Governor questioned the rationale behind the banner and asked whether Savarkar had become an enemy of the country.

“When I entered the university, I saw a banner that said, ‘We need a chancellor, not Savarkar. What kind of thinking is this? How does Savarkar become an enemy of the country? What did Savarkar do? If you study properly, you will understand Savarkar properly. Savarkar was a man who made sacrifices for the country. He always worked for others. He did not think about his home or family but always thought about the community. He made sacrifices for the country,” Governor Arlekar said. He also advised the Vice-Chancellor to be cautious about how such banners appear on the campus. The banner was put up by SFI activists a few months ago during their protests against Arif Mohammed Khan, the then Governor.

Governor Arlekar, in his capacity as Chancellor, attended the Senate meeting of Calicut University on Saturday. This marks the first time in the institution’s history that a Chancellor has attended a Senate meeting.