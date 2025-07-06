Kerala governor calls on temples to start cow shelter

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged the authorities of the temples in the state to take an initiative for creating three essential services in every temple, a cow shelter, an educational institute to teach Sanatan Dharma, and a hospital.

While addressing a gathering at Sri Rajarajeswara Temple in Taliparamba, Kannur district, on Saturday evening, Arlekar stressed the importance of building a cow shelter in every temple. The shelter, he said, should take in stray cattle that are often seen on the roads.

He also emphasised the need to teach Sanatan Dharma to the youth. He said each temple should establish an educational institute for this purpose.

He said that without formal centres of learning within temples, important cultural and religious values may not pass on to future generations.

Governor Arlekar also urged the temples to offer basic medical services to people through hospitals or clinics on their premises. He described it as an extension of spiritual service. “Service to the patient is a must,” he said, linking the idea to the concept of ‘manav seva is madhav seva’, meaning serving humanity is serving God.